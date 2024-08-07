Guyana’s Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony, along with Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, inaugurated the District No.10 Lakeville Health Centre in Region Five.

The newly built health center, worth $46 million, is fully prepared to cater to around 1,200 residents in De Hoop and nearby villages in Mahaica-Berbice.

Minister Anthony expressed the government’s commitment to enhancing healthcare, education, and other services to uplift the lives of all Guyanese.

He mentioned that the Health Ministry is training local medical staff to better serve their communities.

Minister Parag emphasized the importance of not only having proper infrastructure but also ensuring quality services are provided by the healthcare personnel.

The event was attended by Vickchand Ramphal, Regional Chairman of Region Five; Faisal Jaffarally, Member of Parliament; Dr. Theresa Sarju, Regional Health Officer; and Lakeram Marian Doner, representing the local residents.