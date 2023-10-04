Guyana’s President Irfaan Ali is set to receive the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) leadership award.

Guyana’s head of state is attending IICA’s conference in Costa Rica, where he will receive the award recognizing his leadership in Food Security and Sustainable Development.

While there he is expected to pay a courtesy call Costa Rica’s President.

According to Loop News Guyana’s President is also expected to address the forum on global agriculture from the perspective of the Americas and Caribbean Region.

IICA said that the President’s support and commitment to public agendas related to issues such as regional integration, rural connectivity, social inclusion in the countryside and gender equality, all of which are central areas of IICA’s work, were also considered for the presentation of the award.