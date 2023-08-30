President of Guyana Dr. Mohammed Irfaan Ali has pledged his continued support for indigenous communities in the South American country.

Guyana’s President while addressing the opening of 2023 National Toshaos Council Conference said that his Government has spent more than GYD$50 billion for the development of Amerindian communities.

President Ali, during his address, issued a reminder that the indigenous communities will be receiving further investments as part of the Low Carbon Development (LCD) Strategy 2030.

Fifteen per cent of LCDS funds from the sale of carbon credits are earmarked for Guyana’s indigenous community, Loop News reports.

The 2023 National Toshaos Council Conference started on August 28th and will run up until September 1st. The conference is being held under the theme ‘Advancing sustainable village development in a low carbon economy.’