At least four people have died so far this year from dengue in Guyana, the country’s Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony has said.

Guyana’s Health Minister said there have also been an estimated 400 people hospitalised with dengue fever that is mainly spread by the bite of infected Aedes Aegypti mosquito that becomes infected when it bites a person who has dengue in his or her blood.

Dr Anthony said that warmer temperatures are contributing to a growth in the mosquito population and as such, dengue is one of the health concerns his ministry is keeping a close eye on.

He said that Guyana’s health ministry has been pushing for increased spraying of insecticide to kill mosquitoes in communities with a greater focus on getting people to keep their drains and surroundings clean, to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.