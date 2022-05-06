The Guyana government says it will be moving to consolidate the recommendations of a national conference and symposium that examined among other matters the case for ‘partnerships in communication for development’ and issues surrounding ethics, and legal frameworks.

“Chief among the issues emerging as most urgent, is the need for streamlining of social media news and current affairs outlets within a workable framework in the Fourth Estate,” Guyana’s Department of Public Information (DPI) said in a statement on the two-day conference and symposium.

The DPI said that the launch of the virtual Guyana Media and Communication Academy, developed in partnership with the world’s largest online learning platform, COURSERA, “promises to kick start the process for partnerships in communication for development, with the government taking a fresh lead in the areas of upskilling and knowledge advancement for the Guyanese media fraternity…’