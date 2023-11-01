Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the border issue between Venezuela and Guyana has the potential to be earthshaking, if it is not managed properly.

The Prime Minister made the statement during a call to WE FM’s Issue At Hand program while discussing the Israel-Hamas war and the impact it can have on the region and the rest of the world.

“The one also between Guyana and Venezuela is also potentially one which can be earthshaking if everyone is not clearheaded, patient and wise in handling this complex issue,” he said.

The Prime Minister in recent weeks has been urging calm in the territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana saying that it has the potential to develop into a serious crisis in the Caribbean region.