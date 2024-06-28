The president of Guyana, Dr Irfaan Ali says that by the end of 2027, the country is likely to save US$60 million on the importation of corn, soya and shrimp – the three of commodities for which production is being ramped up.

According to Ali, the government has been investing heavily in the agriculture sector to ensure that local products are of high quality and standard.

Guyana’s President said the corn and soya project are well on its way to achieve its self-sufficiency by the end of next year and then by the end of 2027 to make an important dent into the regional market.

He said that the swamp shrimp industry, now produces 700 to 800 percent more swamp shrimp than it was a year and a half ago, noting that the bulk of it is exported to the disapora.

And to complement this, he said value can be added to the products by improving packaging and processing.

The president also encouraged agro-processors to utilise the agro-processing facilities which were established across Guyana to enhance their products and ease major challenges such as transportation and logistics.