The government of Guyana said the country is on track to achieve self-sufficiency in its livestock feed production by 2025.

The agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, said, “For the first time, we are producing corn and soya in our country. And next year, we will be self-sufficient in producing all the livestock feed in our country.”

The Minister was at the time speaking at the commissioning of a soil chemical services laboratory at the National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute’s (NAREI).

He said self-sufficiency will be achieved by cultivating corn and soya beans successfully.

The government has allocated GUY$967.8 million in the 2024 national budget for the production of corn and soya beans.

The authorities hope that by the end of 2025, a total of 30,000 acres will be dedicated to the cultivation of corn and soya.