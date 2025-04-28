Authorities in Guyana are investigating a fatal accident that claimed the life of a senior officer of the Guyana Police Force in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Deputy Superintendent Dexter Brown, 37, of Toucan Drive, South Ruimveldt Gardens, Georgetown, died following a car crash along the Montrose Public Road, East Coast Demerara, around 1:20am.

According to reports, Brown was driving motorcar PAG 6458, owned by a 30-year-old businesswoman from Ann’s Grove, E.C.D, when he lost control of the vehicle while reportedly speeding westward on the roadway.

The vehicle collided with a concrete bridge, flipped, and was submerged in a nearby trench.

Members of the public and the police worked together to retrieve Brown.

He was found unconscious and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was pronounced dead by a medical doctor.

The vehicle has been taken to the Sparendaam Police Station for inspection by a licensing and certifying officer.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted and investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.