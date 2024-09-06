Investigations into the discovery of 4.4 tonnes of cocaine near an illegal airstrip in Region One, Guyana, have widened, with the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) probing potential police involvement.

Allegations suggest Guyanese officers may have been complicit in the movement of illegal aircraft and drugs, leading CANU to exclude them from the investigation, instead seeking help from the Guyana Defence Force and the US Drug Enforcement Agency.

CANU’s Director, James Singh, acknowledged that foreign nationals were primarily involved but indicated suspicions of local assistance, which is still under investigation.

He and the Acting Police Commissioner have discussed the possibility of police collusion.

However, the Acting Commissioner, Clifton Hicken, stated that he was unaware of the reports until they surfaced in the media.

Singh emphasized that due to the scale of the operation, there must have been local support for the airstrip’s construction and the cocaine movement.