The Council of Legal Education of the West Indies (CLE) has accepted Guyana’s proposal for the agency to establish its presence in the country.

Guyana’s Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs announced the development yesterday.

For almost 30 years, Guyana had been courting CLE for it to establish a school similar to the Hugh Wooding Law School, St Augustine in Trinidad and Tobago, Norman Manley Law School in Kingston, Jamaica, and Eugene Dupuch Law School in Nassau, Bahamas.

AG Anil Nandlall presented Guyana’s successful bid to the Council of Legal Education during their meeting in Bridgetown, Barbados, that was held on September 16 and 17.

The ministry noted the proposed Law School would attract students from across the Caribbean and ease the burden currently placed on the Hugh Wooding and Norman Manley Law Schools.