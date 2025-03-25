The military contingent promised by Guyana’s President Dr. Irfaan Ali has arrived in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) and is set to play its part in the rebuilding process in the Southern Grenadines post Hurricane Beryl.

Minister of Housing Dr. Orando Brewster welcomed part of the contingent during an opening ceremony which was held at the VIP Lounge at the Argyle International Airport (AIA) on Monday March 24th, 2025.

During the welcoming ceremony, Minister Brewster thanked the Government of Guyana and stressed that the Guyanese contingent will play a significant role in the rebuilding process.

Head of the Guyanese contingent Lieutenant Colonel Cranston France, who has been here for the past two weeks, said initially, the team was projected to be about 25 persons but after the assessment, it was determined that a team of 40 would be more effective.

The contingent is expected to remain here for three months, focusing primarily on residential reconstruction.

In addition to the Guyanese military personnel, local teams will be working alongside them to facilitate the rebuilding process.