Guyana on Tuesday submitted its Memorial on the Merits of the border dispute with Venezuela to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) with Georgetown remaining steadfast in ensuring there is a juridical settlement to the matter.

In a statement, Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the submission forms part of the requirement by the ICJ following its December 18th, 2020, decision that confirmed the Court’s jurisdiction to decide on the merits of Guyana’s claims.

The statement reminded that Guyana wants the ICJ to declare as valid, the Arbitral Award of 1899 determining the boundary and binding on the two countries and that the boundary established by that Award and the 1905 Agreement demarcating it is the lawful boundary between Guyana and Venezuela.

Venezuela is against the Court making any determination, since it believes the ICJ has no jurisdiction to address the matter. But the Court disagreed and established that it has the jurisdiction

Guyana now looks to the Court’s judicial process and its settlement of the matter under the rule of law.