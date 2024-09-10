The National Literacy Department of the Ministry of Education in Guyana (MoE) has successfully introduced its new Primary School Libraries initiative, ensuring that every primary school in Guyana is equipped with a collection of classic and contemporary children’s literature.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to eradicate illiteracy in schools and communities, as directed by Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand.

Launched in 2023 and realized in 2024, this program marks the first time that storybooks have been specifically acquired for primary school libraries, going beyond the provision of recommended textbooks for core subjects.

As a part of this literacy initiative, students will receive rewards for every hundred books they read and report on, fostering a passion for reading and critical thinking.

Assistant Chief Education Officer (ACEO) for Literacy, Stembiso Grant, shared that each primary school library will begin with 460 books, with over 200,000 books already acquired.

Grant observed that although many schools have designated library spaces, these areas are often underused or disorganized.

The new initiative aims to revitalize these spaces into dynamic learning centers, complete with organized systems for borrowing books and trained librarians.

The launch of the Primary School Libraries initiative not only celebrates the joy of reading but also represents a renewed commitment to tackling illiteracy in Guyana, ensuring that every child has access to books and the opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed.