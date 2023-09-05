Guyana is currently hosting a three day symposium on the legacy of Islam in the Caribbean.

President of Guyana Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, speaking at the symposium said the focus should not only be on the history of Muslims but that emphasis should be placed on the crafting of a strategy for the religion’s future.

The symposium brings together scholars, researchers and educators from around the world, fostering intellectual dialogue and collaboration, Loop News reports.

The Guyana Government has collaborated with the Research Centre for Islamic History, Art and Culture (IRCICA) and the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to organize the event.

Organizers of the event said that it presents an opportunity to unravel the stories of Muslims and highlight their contributions to Caribbean history and culture, by fostering a deeper understanding of shared heritage through the promotion of unity, tolerance and appreciation for religious diversity.