The government in Guyana has lifted a curfew that was implemented earlier this week in response to civil unrest triggered by the death of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced yesterday that the curfew has been revoked, stating it “welcomes the steady and very encouraging return to normalcy.”

The emergency measure, which prohibited public meetings, gatherings, assemblies, processions, and marches between 12:30 am and 5:00 am, was officially gazetted on Tuesday.

It was implemented after a night of significant disturbances that saw fires set on major roadways throughout the country, businesses in Georgetown looted, and numerous robberies reported.