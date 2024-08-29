Guyana’s Hydrometeorological Service (HS) has issued a warning for the country, predicting above-normal temperatures from September to November. This period is expected to be particularly hot, with a higher likelihood of heat waves and extreme temperatures compared to average.

Record high temperatures were recorded during the first seven months of the year, surpassing the typical 32°C norm, and the trend is expected to continue. The upcoming months are likely to see more than the usual 35 heat wave days, increasing risks to public health, agriculture, and livestock.

The HS has advised the Guyanese public to take precautions against heat-related illnesses, such as staying hydrated and avoiding outdoor activities during peak heat. Guyana’s Farmers are advised to prepare for challenges due to reduced water availability and potential impacts on crop yields and livestock health.

Measures include providing adequate water and shade for animals and monitoring them for signs of heat stress.