The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has denied social media reports that members of the Venezuelan army had conducted operations on Guyanese soil and destroyed equipment.

“The Guyana Defence Force wishes to condemn and debunk a social media post which alleges that the Venezuelan military conducted operations in Guyana’s territory that destroyed two excavators in Region 7.

“Such reckless and irresponsible posts only serve to unnecessarily increase public tension and anxiety about Guyana’s national defence and security,” the GDF said in a statement.

In December 2020, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) said it would hear Guyana’s request for a ratification of the current border with Venezuela. Caracas maintains the ICJ has no jurisdiction in the matter and wants Guyana to engage in bilateral talks instead.

The dispute has sparked past skirmishes. In 2013, Venezuela’s navy briefly seized a research vessel working under contract from US firm Anadarko. And in December 2018, ExxonMobil suspended seismic surveys on a part of its acreage license after a research vessel it contracted was approached by a Venezuelan navy ship.