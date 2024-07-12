Guyana’s President Dr. Irfaan Ali has set a goal for the country to become the primary sugar supplier in the Caribbean within two years.

This objective is part of a broader strategy to rejuvenate Guyana’s agricultural sector and decrease the region’s reliance on imported food.

President Ali is the lead head for agriculture in the Caribbean Community’s (CARICOM) quasi-cabinet. He has been tasked with determining how the region can be food secure and is leading an ambitious goal of slashing CARICOM’s hefty food import bill by 25% by 2025.

Guyana’s government is actively investing in sectors like sugar, alongside its burgeoning oil and gas industry, to diversify and strengthen the national economy.

As part of this initiative, the Enmore Sugar Estate is being transformed into a sugar refinery to bolster the sector’s modernization.