Garvey Rogers is the latest murder victim in St Kitts and Nevis.

The Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) reported the Polland resident was shot in the early hours of July 4.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that shortly after exiting his vehicle, Mr Rogers and an accompanying female were fired upon by a number of armed assailants. Mr Rogers was struck multiple times about the body. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” police said.

Rogers’ death took St Kitts and Nevis’ 2023 murder toll to 18.

Meanwhile, RSCNPF reported that a bullet from the shooting grazed a woman, who was standing at a restaurant on Cayon Main Road.

Cops said she was treated at the Joseph N France General Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department and is reported as being in stable condition.