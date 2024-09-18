Two Grenadians have been charged and ordered to leave SVG, after entering the country illegally.

The pair, Kendell Blackman and Kamal McIntosh, were reprimanded and discharged by Senior Magistrate Colin John, at the Serious Offences Court on Wednesday September 11th 2024.

The Grenadians appeared before the court, where they pleaded guilty to charges of knowingly and wilfully allowing themselves to be landed as prohibited immigrants, entering the state by boat and disembarking without the consent of an immigration officer.

At around 9 am on September 9th, 2024, officers of the RSVGPF on duty at Chateaubelair, responded to a report of a stolen boat engine and boat parts.

After obtaining a search warrant for the property in question, the officers, on arrival encountered the accused standing in the porch and proceeded to question them. They revealed that they had entered the country via an engine boat from Carriacou to Union Island, then took a bigger boat to St Vincent, admitting that Immigration personnel were unaware of their presence.

The officers then checked and confirmed that the information given was accurate.