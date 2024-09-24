A 48-year-old police officer from Mt. Rose, St. Patrick, has been suspended from active duty after being charged with 10 counts of incest and five counts of indecent assault. The Royal Grenada Police Force officer was arrested last Saturday and appeared at Sauteurs Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where he was granted $50,000 bail with two sureties.As part of his bail conditions, the officer must surrender his travel documents, relocate from St. Patrick, and report to Hermitage Police Station weekly. He is also prohibited from contacting the complainant and must inform police when traveling to Carriacou. His next court appearance is set for October 28, 2024.

