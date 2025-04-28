The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has charged Roger Johnson, a national of Grenada, for breaching the state’s immigration laws.

According to preliminary investigations, between February 1st and February 28th, 2025, Johnson unlawfully entered the state under the following circumstances:

He entered the state other than at a port of entry, contrary to Section 10(1) of the Immigration (Restriction) Act, Chapter 114 of the Revised Laws of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, 2009.

He entered by boat and disembarked without the consent of an immigration officer, in violation of Section 10(2) of the same Act.

Johnson on April 23rd, 2025, appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court, where he pled guilty to both charges.

For entering the state other than at a port of entry, he was fined EC$280, payable forthwith. In default of payment, he will serve three months at His Majesty’s Prison.

For entering the state by boat and disembarking without the consent of an immigration officer, he was fined EC$220, payable by April 24th, 2025. Failure to pay this fine will result in a concurrent sentence of three months’ imprisonment.

A removal order was also issued for his deportation from the country.