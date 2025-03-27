Police in Grenada have charged a St. Mark resident with attempted non-capital murder and arson following a serious incident that occurred in the Resource area.

According to Loop news, Akangel Elahie, a 31-year-old farmer, was arrested and charged after an investigation into a fire that destroyed a dwelling house on Saturday, March 22nd, 2025.

He appeared before the Sauteurs Magistrate Court on March 24th, where he was remanded to His Majesty’s Prison.

The court has scheduled his next appearance at the Gouyave Magistrate Court for Thursday, April 10th, 2025.