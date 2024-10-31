An attorney, who successfully filed a constitutional motion calling on the High Court to declare flogging a criminal offense, now wants it to recommend at least EC$50,000 in compensation to men who have been flogged in the past.

The attorney, Jerry Edwin said he would also be filing a claim on the state to award men and boys who have been flogged at the directions of a magistrate in the past.

Edwin said, “I am satisfied that the High Court has put an end to that form of punishment, but I am not happy with the amount awarded for damages, it is too low, I think it should start at EC$50,000 and not EC$15,000.”

He added, “These men were made to pull down their pants, bend over and hold their scrotum while mercilessly beaten, this has caused some of them unable to have children and so I will be filing a claim for the state to compensate them for their pain and suffering.”

The attorney has since issued a call for all men who were ever beaten by the court to contact him so that their names can be included in the class action lawsuit.

Justice Raulston Glasgow supported the argument that flogging sentences violated the accused right to appeal.