Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has announced a bold initiative aimed at making housing affordable in Grenada.

Speaking at a town hall meeting during the second anniversary celebrations of the ruling National Democratic Party (NDP), Prime Minister Mitchell revealed plans for the construction of 500 prefabricated houses.

The primary objective behind this endeavor is to substantially lower the cost of housing across the nation. Mitchell highlighted the current predicament, stating that a modest two- or three-bedroom dwelling can command prices ranging from EC$250,000 to EC$300,000.

Under the proposed scheme, the Housing Authority will collaborate with six reputable contractors to erect prototype homes. Prospective homeowners will then have the opportunity to inspect these model houses before making their final selections.