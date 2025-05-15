A 51-year-old driver from St. Mark, Grenada has been remanded to His Majesty’s Prisons following the discovery of an illegal firearm, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and a quantity of cannabis.

Branford Thomas was arrested on Monday when police intercepted his vehicle along Diamond Estate Public Road.

During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered one Zi-ga-na PX-9 pistol, two magazines, eight boxes containing 220 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, and a magazine containing fourteen rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Following this discovery, police conducted a follow-up search at Thomas’s residence, where they seized approximately 800 grams of cannabis.

Thomas has been charged with multiple offenses including possession of firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled drug, and possession of a controlled drug with the intent to supply.

He appeared at the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and was remanded into custody.

His case was adjourned to today, as police investigations continue.