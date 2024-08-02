Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell of Grenada defended his decision to dismiss Youth and Sports Minister Jonathan LaCrette, stating he had lost confidence in him.

Prime Minister Mitchell advised the Governor General to revoke LaCrette’s appointments as a minister and senator.

He emphasized that the dismissal was based on trust and confidence issues, not personal animosity, and clarified that LaCrette remains a member of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mitchell appointed Education Minister David Andrew to temporarily handle LaCrette’s responsibilities and indicated that LaCrette’s future role within the NDC could be reconsidered.

Mitchell rejected suggestions that his decision was a mistake, framing it as a necessary adjustment in governance.