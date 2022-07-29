Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has told members of the business community that his administration is not prepared to accept “no” as his administration pushes through with a transformative agenda.

“As a new government and one that has championed transformation, my challenge is not to get bogged down with the minutia of grandeur details that does not advance or transform our country and we can only do so by having a clear sense of what our goals are, what our policies are and to not accept no as an answer,” he told members of the Grenada Chamber of Industry and Commerce earlier this week.

“So, I appreciate some of the things that we have championed will be met with resistance, that is the nature of change that there will be friction, but I can assure you that we will consult, we are happy to debate, we are happy to hear the other side of the coin but what we are not prepared to accept is no for an answer,” said Mitchell who was the guest speaker of the event which brought together dozens of business owners.

Mitchell who became Prime Minister following the June 23 general election said that his administration will be finding answers and solutions to existing problems and challenges in the system.