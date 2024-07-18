Hurricane Beryl has inflicted severe damage on Carriacou and Petite Martinique, necessitating ongoing assessments to determine the full extent of the destruction.

Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell highlighted in a recent briefing that international partners such as the United Nations and the World Bank are aiding in these assessments, expected to be completed within 1-2 months.

The islands face significant challenges in education and public health, with many schools serving as shelters or being damaged.

The government is addressing these issues, aiming to minimize disruption to education and ensuring adequate public health measures amidst concerns over sanitation and disease prevention.

Mitchell also emphasized the critical need for psychological support for affected citizens, acknowledging the profound trauma and loss experienced. Efforts to restore the islands’ infrastructure and cleanliness are underway, requiring sustained resources and manpower to rebuild communities devastated by the hurricane.