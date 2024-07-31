As Grenada’s Spicemas Carnival approaches, performers have been instructed not to use animals such as snakes, chickens, and dogs in their acts.

The Veterinary and Livestock Division of the Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Forestry, and Marine Resources issued the warning, highlighting that such practices are offensive to both local and international veterinary communities.

Under the Cruelty to Animals Act, police officers have the authority to apprehend individuals suspected of animal cruelty without a warrant.

Offenders may face imprisonment and are responsible for costs related to the detention and veterinary care of the animals involved.

If convicted, these costs can be recovered as a civil debt or part of the case expenses.