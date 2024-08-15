The Government of Grenada will host ceremonies this weekend to honor the nation’s participants in the recent Paris Olympics.

The three Olympic finalists—Anderson Peters, Kirani James, and Lindon Victor—will arrive home on Saturday and be welcomed by officials, sports executives, and family members. Grenadians are invited to join the greeting outside the airport at 2 pm.

The celebrations will include a national motorcade on Sunday, August 18, starting at 9 am, and a recognition rally at the La Sagesse Playing Field. The motorcade will pass through the hometowns of the three athletes.

Acting Minister for Sports, Delma Thomas, emphasized the importance of community participation in the celebrations. Major announcements regarding sports development and special honors for all Olympians will be made at the rally by Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell.