Grenada has been nominated to host a dedicated Sargassum Conference in September, aimed at bringing together key stakeholders to explore innovative solutions and business opportunities related to sargassum management.

This conference will bring together experts, policymakers, business leaders, and environmentalists to discuss and develop sustainable solutions for sargassum management. It will also explore various business opportunities that sargassum presents, including its potential use in agriculture, biofuel, and other innovative industries.

The Caribbean Island was selected following a meeting with incoming CARICOM Chairman, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, head of Grenada’s delegation at the SIDS4 Conference in Antigua & Barbuda, alongside representatives from the European Union (EU) and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

The discussions focused on collaborative strategies to manage and mitigate the impact of sargassum seaweed on coastal ecosystems, the tourism industry, and local communities.