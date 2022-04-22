The Grenada National Reparations Committee (GNRC) said Thursday that despite the public announcement that the Earl and Countess of Wessex will no longer visit the island as planned, it is yet to receive a response from Governor-General Dame Cecile La Grenade to their request seeking an audience with the Royals.

But it is insisting that “the time has come for the British government and the descendants of British elites who benefited from the enslavement of our ancestors to own up to this heinous crime against humanity—and do the right thing’’.

It was confirmed earlier on Thursday that Grenada had been removed from the itinerary, while visits to St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Antigua and Barbuda would go ahead as planned.

No reason was given for the decision to scrap the Grenada leg of the tour, but Buckingham Palace said it came after consultation with the government of the Eastern Caribbean island and on the advice of the Governor-General who is the Queen’s representative on the island.