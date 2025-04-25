Randy Connaught, Acting Commissioner of Police, says Grenada recorded an increase in overall crimes by 1.6 per cent in 2024 when compared to the previous year.

However, that increase is not reflected in the major crimes category but in the area of petty crimes and property crimes.

He further explained that the force had a solvency rate of 74.8 per cent of all crimes reported.

Mr. Connaught stated that this success rate is among the highest in the region and the goal for 2025 is to take the solvency rate up to 80 per cent.

According to ACP Vannie Curwen, Head of Crimes of the Royal Grenada Police Force, the Force will be employing the use of technology-based devices to fight and reduce crimes on the island.

This will include several new initiatives, including expanding its Drones Unit.

Grenada has no law or policy as it pertains to the use of drones for private or state use, but private owners are required to register their drones with the Police.

In September 2024, Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell told the Parliament that through the Ministry of National Security, Grenada will develop rules and policies pertaining to the use of drones, and these guidelines will focus on identifying no-fly zones.