The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) has informed the public that no amplified music will be allowed on Saturday, October 19, 2024, inclusive of permissions that were already granted.

This announcement comes asthe country prepares to celebrate National Heroes Day, which will be celebrated as a public holiday this year.

The RGPF in a statement clarified that exemptions are granted for activities associated with the observance of the holiday.

The police force has apologized for any inconvenience caused and is appealing for the full cooperation of the public.

National Heroes Day serves as a moment for remembrance, reflection, and recognition of the achievements of the Grenadian people in their journey of recovery and growth.

The date is of special significance to Grenada as on October 19, 1983, 40-year-old Prime Minister Maurice Bishop was killed.

Bishop and several government officials loyal to him were killed by a firing squad at Fort Rupert.