Spicemas 2024 saw a significant rise in reported offences, with the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) noting an increase from 19 incidents in 2023 to 37 in 2024.

Property crimes made up over half of the reports, harm offences 32%, and sexual offences 16%.

Notable incidents included a shooting and stabbing during St George’s J’ouvert, resulting in arrests and charges against Jaleel Anthony Thomas and Loneil Tannis.

There were 61 vehicular accidents during the carnival period, slightly down from 63 in 2023.

Despite these issues, the RGPF successfully managed several altercations and confiscated various weapons.