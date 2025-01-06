The Royal Grenada Police Force is currently investigating two separate incidents that occurred on January 3, 2025.

According to Loop News, in the first incident, a 32-year-old woman from Gouyave, St. John, sustained serious injuries to her face and hands following a chopping attack. Authorities confirmed the assault took place during the early hours of the morning. The woman was taken to the General Hospital, where she was admitted for treatment. Investigations are ongoing as the police work to determine the circumstances surrounding the attack.

In a second, unrelated incident, a man was shot in the early hours of Friday at Grand Anse, St George. The victim sustained injuries and was transported to the General Hospital, where he was also admitted for medical care. Police are continuing their investigation into the shooting.

Both cases are under active investigation.