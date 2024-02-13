A healthier nation with well educated, productive and industrious citizens is what Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell has in his plans to develop the Spice Isle over the next 25 years.

The development plan, which is dubbed “Vision 75” was unveiled on February 5, two days before Grenada celebrated its Golden Independence Jubilee.

He told the packed audience that gathered to listen to his speech that “Vision 75” is a continuation of the 2035 National Sustainable Development Plan which was drafted by Grenadians under the previous administration of Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell.

The development plan suffered setbacks due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the 2022 General Election, which brought the current government into power.

The prime minister noted the 2035 National Sustainable Development Plan was a good policy that represented the views of Grenadians and should not be sidelined due to petty politics.

Grenada’s development over the next quarter century will be streamlined under the pillars of Health, Education, Agriculture, Energy Security and Society.