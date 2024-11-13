TIME has named Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell to the 2024 TIME100 Climate list, recognising the 100 most innovative leaders driving business climate action.

Dickon Mitchell “understands why climate resilience is so urgent for countries facing financial and structural ruin”, the article reports.

On July 1, when Hurricane Beryl made landfall on Carriacou and Petite Martinique as a Category 4 storm, destroying agriculture, infrastructure and disrupting livelihoods, the devastation was immense.

Prime Minister Mitchell, the current CARICOM Chair joins his CARICOM colleague Heads of Government at COP29.

The Community’s approach to COP29 is anchored in the principles of limiting global warming to below 1.5°C, emphasising science-driven action and reinforcing the special circumstances of SIDS.

It is a landmark year for financing, as CARICOM seeks to secure a climate finance goal that guarantees access for SIDS to grant-based or concessional finance, especially for Adaptation and Loss and Damage respectively, through minimum allocation floors and highest levels of concessionality for SIDS.