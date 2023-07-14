The Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Religious Affairs in Grenada is aware of, and is closely monitoring the first reported confirmed case of the monkeypox virus in the Caribbean Island of Trinidad and Tobago.

The case was confirmed on July 12, 2023, by the Ministry of Health of Trinidad and Tobago, which explained that contact tracing procedures were initiated as per its response protocols.

As monitoring of this latest development continues, Grenada’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shawn Charles is appealing to the public to be vigilant and practice good hygiene.

The monkeypox virus is a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae.

The main symptoms of monkeypox are fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.