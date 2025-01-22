Police officers from across the region have gathered in Grenada for two crucial law enforcement training programmes aimed at strengthening regional security forces.

A total of 32 participants, including 18 officers from the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF), along with representatives from Barbados, St Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, and Dominica, are currently undergoing intensive courses hosted by the RGPF.

The training includes the Non-Commissioned Officer Development Course and the Common Faculty Development Instructor Course.

Led by a team of instructors from the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC), in collaboration with the Regional Security System (RSS), the programmes cover essential topics such as ethics, community engagement, negotiation principles, and training management.

According to the RGPF this initiative underscores the region’s ongoing commitment to improving law enforcement capabilities and fostering collaboration among Caribbean police forces.