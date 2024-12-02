The Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Unit of Grenada’s Ministry of Social and Community Development, Housing, and Gender Affairs, in collaboration with CUSO International, hosted the first-ever GBV Power of Partnership Business Forum on November 28, 2024. Held at the Spice Island Beach Resort, the event united business leaders, media influencers, and community members to explore ways to combat violence against women and girls.

The forum was organized as part of the global 16 Days of Activism to End Gender-Based Violence campaign and centered on the theme, “UNITE! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls.”

Petal Rush, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, underscored the societal implications of GBV in her keynote address.

Discussions at the forum highlighted the pervasive impact of GBV on personal freedoms and Grenada’s overall development, emphasizing the urgent need for coordinated action.