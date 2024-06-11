The Grenada government announced its intention on Monday to initiate both civil and criminal proceedings against a former government minister who accumulated a telephone bill exceeding EC$100,000 between July 2016 and July 2019.

Grenada’s Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister, Claudette Joseph, stated during a press conference, that legal action is being pursued against Sheldon Scott, who held a position as a senator from 2013 to 2016.

The case arises from Scott’s continued use of a mobile telephone issued to him in his capacity as Parliamentary Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister following the 2013 general elections.

The issue gained public attention after Kem Jones, a political talk show host affiliated with the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), revealed on his radio program in 2019 that Scott accrued nearly EC$70,000 in charges from April to June of that year using the aforementioned number.