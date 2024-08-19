Pride and jubilation in Grenada as a welcome home ceremony and motorcade was held this weekend for Grenada’s Olympians who recently competed at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Lindon Victor won bronze in the Decathlon, Anderson Peters won bronze in the Javelin throw and Kirani James finished fifth in the 400 metres final. Sprinter Halle Hazzard as well as swimmers Tilly Collymore and Zachary Gresham were acknowledged for their efforts.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell praised the Olympians for inspiring generations of Grenadians to come, saying they have made their country proud.

At the reception, three-time Olympic medallist and four-time Olympic finalist, Kirani James, thanked the public for their support as he said he has been doing this for a while now and the support has never wavered. James said it truly means a lot to him to go to his fourth Olympics and still have that feeling of joy to stay motivated to represent his country.

Javelin bronze medallist, Anderson Peters, thanked the entire nation for allowing him to represent the country. He said: “It doesn’t matter which part of the world we are as an athlete, home is where the heart is.”

Bronze medallist in the Decathlon, Lindon Victor, said it was a pleasure to represent and put Grenada on the map once more. He said the welcome home for the athletes has been well-received.