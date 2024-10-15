The government of Grenada has signed an agreement with the New York based Mount Sinai Health System (Mount Sinai).

The agreement which the government says is the beginning of a unique partnership, will transform Grenada’s healthcare system through the strengthening of the existing Grenada General Hospital in the initial phase, enhancing healthcare outcomes, upskilling the existing healthcare workforce through training and education, and creating new opportunities for Grenada.

It will involve clinical and administrative leadership from Mount Sinai, who will serve as advisors to the Grenada General Hospital and the Government of Grenada.

The partnership is an initiative under Project Polaris, which includes the development of a state-of-the-art, smart research hospital in Hope Vale, Grenada. Project Polaris is the cornerstone of the transformation and modernisation of the health and wellness sectors in Grenada.

According to the government, the collaboration with Mount Sinai reinforces the State’s commitment to transform its healthcare system and improve access to reliable and high-quality healthcare for all Grenadians.

The Government of Grenada and Mount Sinai state that they look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will set new benchmarks in healthcare delivery and positively impact the lives of patients in Grenada and in the Caribbean region.