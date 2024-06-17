Grenada is awaiting results from Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) amid an outbreak of gastroenteritis.

Grenada’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sean Charles on Friday confirmed that Grenada is awaiting the result of samples sent to CARPHA in Trinidad and Tobago, to determine the type of virus or bacteria that is responsible for an outbreak of gastroenteritis on the island.

The latest epidemiology weekly report stated that as of week 23 or the period June 3-9, Grenadian health officials recorded 155 cases which is an increase of 27 per cent when compared to week 22.

Gastroenteritis is described as Acute or sudden onset of diarrhoea, with or without fever.

A person with the gastro will experience three or more loose or watery stools in a 24 hours period, with or without dehydration, vomiting and/or visible blood.