Grenada and the state of Qatar have signed an air services agreement with each other.

The Qatar News Agency reports that the agreement was initialed by Qatar’s Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti and Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell.

As per the agreement, the national carriers of both countries can operate an unlimited number of passenger and cargo flights, with full transportation rights, Loop News reports.

Following the signing ceremony on Tuesday, the two officials discussed Qatar-Grenada relations in the fields of transportation, civil aviation, and ports, and ways to further enhance them.

The pact brings the number of Qatar air transportation agreements with world countries to 176.