Mini greenhouse parks are set to be established here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar while speaking on Star FM’s ULP Speaks program, said the establishment of these greenhouse parks at various locations will see young farmers be employed, who will then be trained in the use of the technology.

“I am advised by the technicians in the ministry that we will be establishing what is considered mini greenhouse parks in different areas. I know that persons who are listening may say “well we having greenhouses, I want a greenhouse for myself” well we don’t have a greenhouse per farmer but what we are going to do is that is that we are going to establish six or seven greenhouse in one area, we will employ young farmers to come in and understand the technology, we’ll provide all the assistance and the support as it pertains to production, as it pertains to marketing so that these young farmers will be able to increase their production and have their goods marketed,” he said.

Minister Caesar said that the Ministry is aware that a lot of the methodology being used by farmers is dated and that they have invested over $1.5 million to provide hand tools and other equipment. He said this will also contribute to a decrease in the cost of labour, as workers would be more efficient and effective.