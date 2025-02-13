On February 11, 2025, police arrested and charged Angus Haynes, a 40-year-old Farmer of Greenhill, with the offence of Wounding.
According to investigations, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded Robinson Mathias, a 52-year-old Farmer of Richland Park by chopping him on the right side of his head with a cutlass.
The incident occurred in Richland Park on August 31st, 2024.
Haynes was granted station bail in the sum of $2,000.00ECC with one (1) surety.
He is expected to appear before the Mesopotamia Magistrate Court on February 14, 2025.
Taiwan National Day Celebration